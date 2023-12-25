Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $877.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.