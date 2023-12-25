Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $877.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

