Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 8th Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 2.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $134.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

