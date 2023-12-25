Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Perion Network

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,181 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 154.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Perion Network by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.