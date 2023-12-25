Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Penumbra from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.00.

PEN stock opened at $258.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.80. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 251.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,151.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,357. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Penumbra by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 172.2% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 93.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

