Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Raised to $16.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

