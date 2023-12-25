Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after buying an additional 180,202 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,833,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 33.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC opened at $205.60 on Wednesday.

Shares of PAYC opened at $205.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Paycom Software



Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.



