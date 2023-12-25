Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Paychex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.77.

Paychex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $118.53. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Paychex by 113.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

