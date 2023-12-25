Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 2,583 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $96.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

