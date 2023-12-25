Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

