Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

