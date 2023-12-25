Park Place Capital Corp Sells 662 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.