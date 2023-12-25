Park Place Capital Corp Has $823,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sanofi by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Sanofi by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.