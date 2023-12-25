Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,875 shares of company stock worth $194,305,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.73. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

