Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWM stock opened at $201.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

