Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

