Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

APO opened at $91.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

