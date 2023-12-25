Park Place Capital Corp Buys 895 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $333,657,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $155.71 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

