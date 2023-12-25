Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 326 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $284.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

