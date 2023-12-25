Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 16,073 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1,209.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after acquiring an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.