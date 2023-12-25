Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,279 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.