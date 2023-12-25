Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 666 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after buying an additional 244,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,977,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,733,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

