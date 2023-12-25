Paladin Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

