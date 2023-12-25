Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $176,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $68.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

