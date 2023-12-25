Paladin Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

