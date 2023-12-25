Paladin Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $435.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

