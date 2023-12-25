Paladin Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

