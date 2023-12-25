Paladin Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in CVS Health by 68.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.