PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stake Increased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 0.6 %

PAGS stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $825.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

