Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

