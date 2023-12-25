Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.7 %

OSK stock opened at $107.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.