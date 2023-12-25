OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.92.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

