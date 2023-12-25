ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

OKE stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

