ONE Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 27.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $378.15 and a twelve month high of $479.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.54.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

