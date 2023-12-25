Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.88.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
