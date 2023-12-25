Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in OLO were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in OLO by 485.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 26.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

OLO stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.22. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. Research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

