Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of OLLI opened at $71.72 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,106,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,268 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after acquiring an additional 630,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

