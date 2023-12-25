Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Olin Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

