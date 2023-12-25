Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.14.

ODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Oddity Tech stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $94.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $163,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

