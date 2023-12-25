OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,620,000.00 in Stock

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCA Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OCAX stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OCA Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 361,178 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in OCA Acquisition by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 126,309 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its position in OCA Acquisition by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 367,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

