Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 83.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,107,000 after buying an additional 4,502,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Nutrien by 144.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after buying an additional 3,669,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

