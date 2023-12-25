Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $98.75 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

