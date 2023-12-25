Norwood Financial Corp Has $38,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $570.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $587.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

