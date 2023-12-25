North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.39.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.5 %

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$751.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$17.05 and a 1 year high of C$34.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.76.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.36 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4674086 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.17%.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.