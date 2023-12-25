Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $238.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $234.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.28. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after buying an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.