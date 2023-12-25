Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $12.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NIO has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

