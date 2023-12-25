NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,614.38 or 1.00042092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010494 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00128851 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.