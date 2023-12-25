Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $9.98 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.98.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $8,462,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.
Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.64. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.16.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.
