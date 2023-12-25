National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NWLI opened at $483.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.68. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $488.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.25.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Western Life Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National Western Life Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
