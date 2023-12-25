National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NWLI opened at $483.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.68. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $488.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.25.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Western Life Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National Western Life Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

