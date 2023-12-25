Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.68 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $230.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.21.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

