Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MYGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

